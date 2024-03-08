Kenny Miller has insisted that some of the Rangers players always manage to raise their game for big European nights when they need to.

Rangers managed to walk away from Portugal with a 2-2 draw against Benfica in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie on Thursday night.

Philippe Clement’s led twice during the game but Rangers are still likely to accept the result given their form at Ibrox in Europe.

Miller stressed that the Rangers side are always dangerous in Europe as some of the players always raise their game for the big European nights against the top teams.

He also pointed out that apart from performances from the outfielders, Jack Butland also came to the fore and made some crucial saves to keep Rangers alive in the game and the tie.

The former striker said on BBC Radio Scotland: “This Rangers team pose a threat and they are always in the game.

“These European nights bring the best out of certain players – Diomande was excellent, John Lundstram was good in the engine room, Tavernier defended really well and when he needed to, as did Yilmaz.

“When they needed their goalkeeper to make a save or two, Jack Butland has been the man.

“Tonight, he had to make a few saves to keep Rangers in the game.”

Rangers will have to shift their focus to the Scottish Cup when they will visit Easter Road to take on Hibernian in the quarter-finals this weekend.