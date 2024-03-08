Juventus are wary of the cost of getting a deal done to sign Liverpool and Newcastle United tracked centre-back Ousmane Diomande in the summer.

The 20-year-old centre-back has been putting in solid performances at the heart of the Sporting Lisbon defence this season.

Several top clubs have been keeping tabs on him through their scouts ahead of the next transfer window.

Liverpool and Newcastle are amongst the clubs who have also taken note of the young centre-back and his exploits in Portugal this season.

Juventus also have their eyes on him, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, they are worried about the finances of a potential deal for him in the summer.

Diomande has a €80m release clause in his contract with Sporting Lisbon but the Portuguese giants are prepared to accept a lower fee.

However, it has been claimed that they are unlikely to agree to let him for anything less than the €60m mark.

Juventus feel that is too much money for a defender who has made just 43 senior appearances for Sporting Lisbon and is still unproven at the top level.

It remains to be seen whether any of his Premier League suitors are prepared to pay out such figures for him in the summer.