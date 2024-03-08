Davinson Sanchez, sold by Tottenham Hotspur to Galatasaray last summer, has entered the top three quickest defenders in world football, it has been claimed.

Tottenham decided to let Sanchez go last summer, with Galatasaray stepping up to take him to Turkey on a permanent deal.

He has been impressive with his performances at the Turkish giants and has managed to dislodge Victor Nelsson in Okan Buruk’s team.

And, according to Turkish outlet A Spor, Buruk has got the best out of Sanchez, with the player achieving an important milestone.

Among 28 leagues in the world, Sanchez occupied the third spot in the list of defenders to have accelerated the most during a game, it has been claimed.

Sanchez increased his speed rate by 1.76 in a game, thus leaving others behind.

How much a defender changed their speed during the course of a game was measured.

The top two positions on the list are occupied by Juventus’ Danilo and Sassuolo’s Ruan Tressoldi.

Sanchez’s presence has been felt on the other side of the pitch as well with five-goal contributions coming from his feet in 25 matches overall.

Whether Tottenham regret letting the speedy defender leave remains to be seen.