Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group are expected to reach an agreement with Michael Edwards next week, for him to return to the club, according to The Athletic.

The Reds are hunting a new sporting director to take charge of the hunt for Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

Edwards rejected their overtures to return to Anfield in recent months, but Liverpool’s owners FSG have not given up and face to face talks have been held.

Now an agreement is in sight and it is claimed that the discussions are progressing with an agreement expected early next week.

Edwards will not return to Liverpool as the club’s sporting director and his role will be oversight of the club’s football operations.

If the agreement is concluded, then Richard Hughes would be expected to become the new sporting director.

Hughes is leaving Bournemouth and is highly rated in the game.

Bringing back Edwards would be seen a coup for Liverpool, with other Premier League sides having tried and failed to woo him since he departed Anfield.