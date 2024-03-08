Kenny Miller has insisted that Rangers are being underestimated in Europe and stressed that they have beaten better teams than Benfica in the Europa League.

Rangers managed a 2-2 draw at Benfica in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie on Thursday night.

The Glasgow giants are backing themselves to beat Benfica at home next week and qualify for the quarter-finals of the European competition.

Benfica are still being considered the favourites given their quality but Miller stressed that Rangers are being done a disservice if they are being underestimated in Europe.

The former Rangers striker stressed that he has seen the Gers beat more fancied and better teams than Benfica in the Europa League and they have been more than competitive in the competition in recent years.

Miller said on BBC Radio Scotland: “I have watched Rangers a lot in Europe over the last few years and I think what we do is give them a bit of disservice.

“We hear about the Benficas, the Portos, the Villarreals, the Leipzigs, the Dortmunds and what we do is talk them up about how good they are.

“But all of those teams have come to Ibrox and Rangers have never been out of the game and they have won most of the games.

“They have beaten bigger teams than Benfica.

“That Leipzig semi-final was a wonderful result and they beat Dortmund away from home.

“I just think we always kind of do our teams a bit of disservice. Rangers have been more than competitive in the Europa League.”

Rangers have a Scottish Cup quarter-final clash against Hibernian at Easter Road this weekend before they host Benfica at Ibrox next Thursday night.