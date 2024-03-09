Fixture: Manchester United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Everton have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Sean Dyche’s side are now on a prolonged winless run in the league, which has stretched to their last ten Premier League games.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also continuing his goal drought, with the Everton talisman now having gone 21 appearances without a goal.

Everton are again without winger Arnaut Danjuma, while Idrissa Gueye is also out with a groin injury.

Jordan Pickford slots into goal for Everton this afternoon, while at the back Dyche goes with Ben Godfrey, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaly Mykolenko.

The middle of the park sees Everton deploy Amadou Onana and former Manchester United man James Garner, while Abdoulaye Doucoure also starts. Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil support Beto.

If Dyche needs to try to influence the game from the bench he can turn to his substitutes, with his options including Andre Gomes and Calvert-Lewin.

Everton Team vs Manchester United

Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, McNeil, Beto

Substitutes: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Young, Gomes, Coleman, Chermiti, Dobbin