Chris Sutton is of the view that it is baffling that Brendan Rodgers agreed to loan out Alexandro Bernabei when Celtic have no cover in the left-back position.

Bernabei made just nine appearances in the first half of the season and was only a bit-part player in the squad.

Celtic have now loaned him out to Brazilian outlet Internacional until the end of the calendar year and Sutton slammed the decision by the club and Rodgers.

He stressed that it is one of a series of baffling decisions that the Celtic manager has made this season and pointed out the squad do not have cover at left-back.

The former Bhoys star is worried about Greg Taylor’s injury issues as well and believes it is maddening that Celtic will now chase the title without back-up left-back in the squad.

Sutton wrote in his column for the Daily Record: “Why the heck have Celtic allowed Alexandro Bernabei to leave? It just doesn’t make sense to me.

“Listen, the Argentinian is no world beater. But he’s a left-back.

“And it might have gone unnoticed at Celtic Park but that is a problem position for them.

“They only have Greg Taylor now and while he’s been a consistent performer, he’s had some injury problems – and no wonder after being flogged for about three years.

“Celtic are now in a title run-in with no cover. It’s madness.

“If Taylor gets injured or suspended it’ll mean Anthony Ralston – a right back – would need to play, or Liam Scales would need to move across, meaning one of the two centre-backs who have not been deemed good enough all-season coming in.

“God help them if Cameron Carter-Vickers pulls up again.”

Celtic’s recruitment has come under fire since last summer and many felt that they did not do enough in the winter transfer window, despite having considerable cash reserves to call upon.