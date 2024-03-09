Former Premier League midfielder Owen Hargreaves has stressed that Everton paid for wasting chances against Manchester United despite playing well.

Manchester United scored from two penalties in the first half to build a two-goal cushion and beat Everton 2-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Alejandro Garnacho won both penalties when he was fouled by James Tarkowski and Ben Godfrey, respectively, but Hargreaves pointed out that apart from that the home side created very little.

He stressed that Everton played some good football but feels their inability to take their chances again came back to haunt them at Old Trafford.

The former midfielder feels Everton put on a good show on how not to take chances against Manchester United.

Hargreaves, speaking post match, said on Premier League Productions: “Garnacho got a couple of penalties and that was it.

“They didn’t really create much outside of that and I thought Everton actually played really well.

“They put on a masterclass on how to waste chances.”

Everton are without a win in the Premier League since beating relegation-threatened Burnley away from home on 16th December.

They are still sitting 16th in the Premier League standings, five points ahead of the teams in the relegation zone.