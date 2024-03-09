Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has claimed that the club are yet to speak to anyone amidst rumours of contacting Liverpool-chased manager Xabi Alonso.

With Thomas Tuchel set to leave the German champions at the end of the season, the club are in the process of identifying a new manager.

Alonso is their top target but he is also the prime choice for Liverpool too who are looking to bring in a replacement for outgoing boss Jurgen Klopp.

There are claims that the Bavarians have already been in discussions with Alonso’s camp but Eberl stressed that the club are yet to hold talks with anyone for the moment.

The Bayern Munich sporting director indicated that the club are still in internal discussions over identifying their next coach.

Asked if they have spoken to Alonso, Eberl told Sky Deutschland (via Fussball Transfers): “We haven’t spoken to anyone yet.

“We have to focus on ourselves first and then we will have respectful conversations.”

The sporting director that Bayern Munich have their own priorities to sort out and also finish the season.

He insisted that they are considering several factors in their search for a new coach.

“We already have a list of priorities that we want to go through quickly.

“But we still have a season ahead of us and we want to finish it. I won’t talk about coaches at other clubs.

“We have to do our job and there are many facets to consider when looking for a coach.”