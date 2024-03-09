Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome has conceded that he does not see Pascal Struijk getting back into the team even after he returns to fitness due to Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu’s form together.

Rodon and Ampadu were again solid at the heart of the Leeds defence as they beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 at Hillsborough on Friday night.

The Welsh duo have been brilliant together as a centre-back pairing despite Ampadu not being a natural defender and he only dropped back into defence due to injury issues to Struijk.

The Belgian is expected to return to the squad after the international break but Newsome insisted that he does not see him breaking the defensive partnership of Rodon and Ampadu.

He stressed that Rodon and Ampadu have been great together and he does not see a reason to break their partnership at this stage of the season.

Newsome, speaking post match, said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Just before the game, we were talking about Pascal Struijk and how it will be great to have him fit and back in the squad.

“I really don’t see him breaking them two apart.

“As a pair, they have been outstanding ever since the manager put Ampadu in at centre-back.”

With Leeds in a superb run of form, boss Daniel Farke may be loathe to make changes to his side.