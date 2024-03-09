Sam Byram is of the view that opposition teams fear facing Leeds United at Elland Road and stressed that he saw a statistic which shows just that.

Under Daniel Farke’s guidance, Leeds have made Elland Road a fortress, as they are unbeaten at home so far.

Leeds are third in the league table with 76 points from 36 games and they have picked up 46 points at Elland Road this season.

Byram hailed Leeds fans for their incredible support in the home games, which he believes has helped them stay unbeaten at Elland Road so far.

He stated that everyone in the Whites squad loves to play in front of the Leeds faithful and feels that opposition teams fear to step inside Elland Road, which is proven by the side being unbeaten.

“I saw a stat that we are the only team in the country that are still unbeaten at home, so it goes to show how big the fans are; obviously, the travelling fans are [as well]”, Byram told Leeds United’s official media.

“But at home at Elland Road, I think teams fear coming to play against us and I know all the lads love playing at home.

“Great atmosphere, great stadium to play in, and I definitely think it helps with our form.“

Leeds are back in action at Elland Road next weekend when they welcome Neil Harris’ Millwall for a Championship clash.