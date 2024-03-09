Everton legend Leon Osman believes that Sean Dyche can do little if the team continue to squander opportunities in front of goal and make bad decisions in the final third.

Everton had 23 attempts at Manchester United’s goal on Saturday, but the home side came out on top with a 2-0 win at Old Trafford.

The Toffees’ unbeaten run of games in the Premier League stretched to eleven and they remained 16th in the league table.

Manchester United converted two penalties in the first half, while Everton missed some good chances at the other end as their forwards fired blanks again in the league.

Osman admitted that it is morale-sapping to see Everton miss chance after chance despite being the better team against Manchester United.

He is not sure what Dyche can do to make things better if his players continue to squander chances and make some bad decisions in the attacking third consistently in games.

The former Everton star, speaking post match, said on Premier League Productions: “It’s becoming a bit demoralising if I am being honest.

“You see the opportunities created again, you go to Old Trafford and football-wise, probably the better team.

“You are against as weak a back four that United can probably put out at the moment, they are missing some big players, and still, you can’t take the opportunities.

“I don’t know what more the manager can do.

“He is getting the team the opportunities but somebody has to have the composure.

“There seems to be real panic in front of goal and real poor decision-making in the final third.”

Everton do not have another game until after the international break when they will travel to Bournemouth on 30th March.