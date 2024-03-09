Fixture: Manchester United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Everton at Old Trafford this afternoon.

The Red Devils are coming into the game on the back of two defeats on the trot in the league and are eleven points adrift off the top four spots at the moment.

With injuries to several key players, Ten Hag has again been forced to play Jonny Evans at the back and central defender Victor Lindelof will play as the left-back in the team.

Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo will look to bring a semblance of control to the proceedings in the middle of the park and Bruno Fernandes will feature as the attacking midfielder.

Scott McTominay has returned to the starting eleven and will start in attacking midfield and Alejandro Garnacho will feature as the left-sided attacker today.

With Rasmus Hojlund still recovering from a muscle injury, Marcus Rashford will continue to lead the line for Manchester United against Everton.

Amad Diallo, Antony and Christian Eriksen are some of the options Ten Hag has on the bench today against the Merseyside outfit.

Manchester United Team vs Everton

Onana, Dalot, Varane, Evans, Lindelof, Casemiro, Mainoo, McTominay, Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford

Substitutes: Bayindir, Kambwala, Mee, Antony, Collyer, Amad, Eriksen, Ogunneye, Amrabat