Liverpool legend Phil Thompson admits he is boiling with anger at Manchester City’s goal at Anfield not being ruled out.

The Reds and Manchester City played out a 1-1 draw in a high-octane Premier League encounter during which both sides showed their qualities.

Manchester City took the lead when John Stones tapped home from close range, while an Alexis Mac Allister penalty for Liverpool handed them a share of the spoils.

“Absolutely not” Roy Keane says there was no hint of a foul in the lead up to John Stones’ goal ❌ pic.twitter.com/h5WxkXpu6Q — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 10, 2024

Manchester City’s opener was a subject of controversy as Nathan Ake appeared to push Mac Allister out of the way to stop him getting to the ball before Stones.

Thompson believes it was a clear foul and is fuming at neither the referee nor VAR picking up on it.

“Honestly, I’m boiling, I’m boiling because, watching it, it’s literally Ake moves him away”, Thompson said post match on LFC TV.

“It’s a well drilled corner kick, I’ll give them the credit for that.

“You see the way it’s literally drilled along the byline, but Ake moves Mac Allister out of the way and pushes him.

“Come on, let’s go back a couple of weeks and what [Wataru] Endo got done for was blocking.

“This was moving somebody out of the way to allow Stones to get in there.”

Liverpool also had a strong call for a penalty in the closing stages turned down, with Jeremy Doku catching Mac Allister with a high foot to the chest inside the box.