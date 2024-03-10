Former Premier League defender Conor Coady has dubbed Tottenham Hotspur’s second half performance at Aston Villa as “phenomenal’.

A first half with chances at a premium in the Premier League clash at Villa Park offered few clues of what was to come after the break.

First James Maddison handed Spurs the lead within five minutes of the restart and just three minutes later Brennan Johnson made it 2-0.

Matters went from bad to worse for Aston Villa when John McGinn received a straight red card in the 65th minute, while Heung-Min Son and Timo Werner both struck in injury time to put gloss on the afternoon’s performance.

Coady thinks the performance by Tottenham was amongst their best of the season and feels they seriously turned on the style in the second half.

“I think it has been a Tottenham performance, one of the best ones we have seen in a while”, Coady said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“They are a top side anyway.

“We have seen big performances from them but that second half was phenomenal.”

The 4-0 win is a big boost to Tottenham’s chances of finishing in the top four this season and a big blow to Unai Emery’s hopes of Champions League football at Villa Park next term.

Now Spurs are just two points behind fourth placed Aston Villa and have a game in hand.