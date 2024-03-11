West Bromwich Albion star Kyle Bartley is of the view that Celtic loanee Mikey Johnston is on fire for the Baggies at the moment.

The Celtic academy product played a bit part role in Brendan Rodgers’ team in the first half of the season and he joined West Brom on loan in the hope of regular football.

Johnston has established himself as a regular starter in Carlos Corberan’s starting line-up and is in excellent form for them.

The Celtic loaned-out star scored twice against Huddersfield Town on Sunday to help West Brom to a 4-1 away win and his team-mate Bartley praised his performance in the second half of the game.

Bartley admitted that Johnston is on fire for West Brom and wants the winger to keep his red-hot form going until the end of the season.

“I said to him that in the first half, his twin brother must have been playing because, like all of us, he wasn’t quite at it in that first half”, Bartley told West Bromwich Albion’s official media.

“He is absolutely on fire at the moment and he just has to try and keep that going.

“He is in brilliant form and he deserves it.”

Johnston has netted six times while assisting one goal in nine outings for West Brom this season and the Celtic star will be hoping to finish the season on top of his form.