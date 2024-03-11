Feyenoord boss Arne Slot believes that Yankuba Minteh’s decision making is improving, but feels that is perhaps not a surprise on the part of the Newcastle United loan star.

Newcastle sent Minteh out on loan to Feyenoord in the summer in the hope of aiding the player in his development with regular first-team minutes.

The Magpies loanee is having a good season with the Dutch outfit and has scored four times in the last three league games.

Slot stressed that Minteh utilises his pace and energy while taking on opponents one-on-one as well as when he is aiding his team with pressing.

The Feyenoord boss believes that the Newcastle loanee is getting better at his on-the-ball decision making and pointed out that his recent goalscoring form is testament to his development.

When asked about Minteh’s goalscoring form, Slot told a press conference: “It’s been a lot about his choices on the ball and this is getting better and better.

“And one thing you know, there is incredible pace and energy in his game both in pressing and going deep or when he makes a one-on-one move.

“And the fact that he is going to score with it now is perhaps logical as he is developing.”

Newcastle signed the Gambian international from Odense BK in the summer and talks will be held with Feyenoord soon to decide on a possible extra season in Rotterdam.