Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has admitted he is happy with Newcastle United loan star Yankuba Minteh’s performances, but he is coy on whether the Dutch outfit want to extend his stay at the club.

Newcastle signed the 19-year-old winger in the summer transfer window and immediately sent him out on a season-long loan deal to Feyenoord to continue his development.

Minteh has racked up 19 league outings for the Dutch outfit and has scored seven goals while assisting three times so far this season.

With his goal on Sunday against Heracles Almelo, the Newcastle starlet has scored in three league games in a row, and Slot admitted that Feyenoord are happy with Minteh.

However, he refused to reveal Feyenoord’s plans regarding Minteh’s future and pointed out that the player has very little experience at the highest level of football.

When asked whether Feyenoord are considering extending Minteh’s stay, Slot told a press conference: “Because he now scores three games in a row?

“We are happy with him anyway.

“He is 19 and has not even been playing at the highest level for a year and a half.”

Minteh’s loan deal is set to expire in June and Feyenoord are expecting to hold talks with Newcastle about him in April.