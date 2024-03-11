Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp exploded with laughter when recalling a lung-busting run that Luis Diaz went on against Manchester City with just minutes left in the game.

Klopp’s men put in a performance full of power and running at Anfield on Sunday as they played out a 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Even late on in the game Liverpool were trying to win it and they were even denied a penalty appeal when Jeremy Doku caught Alexis Mac Alister in the chest with a high challenge.

Diaz was a menace for Manchester City throughout, completing the full 90 minutes and never stopping running.

Klopp, interviewed by LFC TV post match, took great amusement in recalling Diaz going on a big run in the last ten minutes while being pursued by Rodri and Kyle Walker.

The Liverpool boss also insisted that his team must battle through, despite their injury issues.

“Haha, against Rodri and Walker!” Klopp laughed when reminded of Diaz’s run.



“We are this pretty, annoying pain you will not get rid of.

“That is the idea, we cannot, in our situation, now run away from other teams.



“Arsenal is in incredible shape. They played pretty much, for the last five or six games I saw them, which were outstanding, they play exactly the same line-up; no Martinelli but then they have Trossard, good as well.

“We just have to fight through to be there and today now it was just oops, having a few boys back and that’s how it looks.”

Liverpool must now switch their focus to the Europa League, where they are due to play host to Sparta Prague in the second leg of their last 16 tie.

The Reds crushed the Czech outfit 5-1 in the first leg.