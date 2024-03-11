Former Tottenham Hotspur star Rafael van der Vaar has rubbished suggestions that Feyenoord coach Arne Slot turned down Spurs last year.

Slot linked with the vacant manager’s job at Tottenham last summer, but stayed at Feyenoord and signed a new deal.

Tottenham turned their attention towards Ange Postecoglou and the Australian has been immensely popular amongst the Spurs fans since his arrival due to his exciting brand of football.

Feyenoord are sitting second in the Eredivisie, ten points off leader leaders PSV Eindhoven and are not favourites to defend their title this season.

It was claimed that Slot was offered the Tottenham job but decided to turn it down – however Van der Vaart does not believe that.

The former Tottenham star also admitted that he would have liked the Dutchman coaching his former team.

Van der Vaart said on NOS’ Studio Voetbal (via Voetbal4u): “Do you think he said no?

“If he can go to Tottenham tomorrow, then he is gone, right?

“I would have liked him to become the new coach there.”

Slot is expected to be a name on the lips of clubs that could be in the market for new managers in the upcoming summer.