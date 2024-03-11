Former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly believes that the Everton players are suffering from a lack of confidence to get themselves into areas in the final third from which they can score.

The Toffees were on the receiving end of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United at the weekend, with both goals coming from penalties.

The two sides shared almost equal possession over the course of 90 minutes and Sean Dyche’s side even had more shots on goal.

However, they could not finish it off and Kelly knows that is a problem for the Toffees.

According to Kelly, there is no lack of desire on the part of the Everton players.

However, there is a lack of confidence to get into those areas in the final third from where the moves can be finished, the 40-year-old believes.

“To go to Manchester United and have almost equal possession and have more shots at Old Trafford when they’re near the bottom of the league is a pretty good showing for them”, Kelly told the BBC.

“It’s just not falling for them and I think Dyche hits the nail on the head – it’s just that extra little yard.

“I don’t think it’s a lack of wanting to do it, I think it’s a lack of confidence to get themselves into those areas in that final third.”

Once that clicks, Kelly believes that Everton will at once start climbing up the Premier League table.

“They’re just not confident at the moment but if it does click they’ll push back up that table.

“For the last three or four seasons they’ve been down there fighting it and at some point, if you’re down there long enough it will happen.

“They have to pull it together, they have to get things going if they want to claw themselves away from it.”

Despite finding their ten-point deduction slashed down to five, the Toffees have failed to capitalise, leading relegation battlers Luton Town by four points.