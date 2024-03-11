Lewis Ferguson’s agent has claimed that rejection from Rangers early in his career did not affect the midfielder and he dreamed of playing in Italy after then.

The Scotland midfielder has emerged as one of the top midfielders in Serie A since joining Bologna from Aberdeen in 2022.

He is the club captain at Bologna and is wanted by most of the big clubs in Serie A ahead of the next summer transfer window.

Coming from a family of players who represented Rangers, Ferguson also started his career with the Glasgow giants but was released from their academy when he was just 14.

Bill McMurdo claimed that the rejection from Rangers failed to bother the young Ferguson and stressed that he has been dreaming of playing in Serie A ever since then.

He told Italian outlet CalcioNapoli24 Live (via Calciomercato.com): “Ferguson was discarded by Rangers when he was 14.

“He came to me to tell me that it didn’t affect him at all and in the future, he would play in Serie A.

“He was already dreaming of playing in Italy when he was 14.”

His uncle Barry Ferguson, a legend at Ibrox, was keen for Rangers to re-sign his nephew before he left Aberdeen for Bologna in 2022.