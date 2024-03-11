Micky van de Ven will undergo scans this week as Tottenham Hotspur look to assess the extent of his injury, according to the Evening Standard.

Van de Ven was brought off in the 49th minute at Aston Villa after he felt his hamstring and was replaced by January signing Radu Dragusin.

The centre-back missed a large chunk of the ongoing season due to a hamstring injury and Spurs are wary of a reoccurrence.

The Dutchman has wasted little time in becoming one of the teams’ best centre-backs since joining the club in the winter window.

The Spurs squad are due to be off today but the defender is likely to be called in to get his injury assessed.

It has been claimed Van de Ven will undergo scans to check the extent of his current issue.

Tottenham are hopeful that the hamstring problem is minor and he could be soon available.

Tottenham are set to travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham in the Premier League next weekend.

Van de Ven is also due to join the Netherlands squad for their international friendlies this month.