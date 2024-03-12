Spanish outfit RCD Mallorca are showing interest in acquiring the signature of Tottenham Hotspur attacker Bryan Gil.

The 23-year-old winger joined Tottenham in the summer of 2021 and has struggled to establish himself in Spurs’ first-team since his arrival.

This season under Ange Postecoglou, Gil has featured ten times in the league, starting only two games.

In the winter transfer window, Brighton wanted to take Gil on loan but failed to convince the Tottenham star, while he was also the subject of interest from a host of other clubs.

Gil has a contract with Tottenham that is set to expire in June and several Spanish clubs are showing interest in him.

It has been suggested that the Spaniard’s former club Sevilla are showing interest, while Real Sociedad are also suitors for Gil’s signature.

Now, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Mallorca have also joined the race for Gil, as they eye a swoop for him.

Mallorca boss Javier Aguirre is a long time admirer of Gil’s talents and the Spanish outfit might make a move to help the Spurs star return to Spain in the upcoming window.