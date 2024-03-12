Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi is on the radar of Premier League giants Manchester United.

A product of the Barcelona academy, he has already made eleven senior appearances for the Catalan giants this season.

The 17-year-old centre-back has started eight of Barcelona’s last nine La Liga games and is now more or less a part of their first-team set-up.

He has a contract until 2026 and it contains a release clause of just €6m, which has alerted some of the big names of European football.

According to German outlet Fussball.news, Manchester United are interested in snaring Cubarsi away from Barcelona.

The club are set to focus on capturing young talents under their new structure and Cubarsi is being closely watched.

His performances have been noted and the release clause makes him an attractive proposition for the club.

Bayern Munich are also keeping a close eye on the teenager’s performances with a view to potentially signing him.

Barcelona are expected to push hard to convince the teenager to sign a new contract, which would increase his release clause.