Manchester United have set an asking price for Mason Greenwood ahead of their attempts to sell the forward in the summer transfer window.

Greenwood was loaned out to Getafe last summer after police investigations into him were closed last year.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe mentioned that the club will revisit the young forward’s situation at the end of the season but it has been claimed that Manchester United want to sell him.

He is having a solid season in Getafe and Barcelona are amongst the clubs who are interested in snapping up the attacker.

According to Spanish sports daily Marca, Manchester United have identified an asking price for the attacker ahead of the summer.

They want a fee of €50m from the sale of the striker and are confident of getting the money they want.

Greenwood is an academy product and his sale is likely to ease any financial fair play concerns for the club ahead of a big summer transfer window.

Manchester United officials met Barcelona sporting director Deco on Monday and Greenwood could have been discussed.

Getafe are in no financial position to meet Manchester United’s asking price but are still exploring ways to try and have him back at the club next season.