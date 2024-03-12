Rangers defender Borna Barisic’s agent to take part in Transfer Room event in Italy where he is set to meet the sporting directors of various clubs, according to the Rangers Review.

The 31-year-old left-back will be out of contract at the end of the season and is likely to leave Rangers on a free transfer.

He is no longer a certain starter at Rangers and the club have been preparing for his departure in the summer.

His agent has been holding talks with interested clubs and a move to Turkey with Trabzonspor has been mooted as a potential option for the player.

It has been claimed that Barisic’s representative will take part in an upcoming event in Italy where agents and sporting and technical directors of clubs meet.

The event is held by an organisation called Transfer Room and many clubs have been using their platform to find players.

The defender’s agent is likely to gauge the level of interest the left-back is attracting ahead of the summer.

He could have a few tentative offers to take to Barisic following the end of the event in Italy.