Tottenham Hotspur are set to learn the extent of Micky van de Ven’s injury with the player set to be assessed today, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The defender, who was signed last summer from Wolfsburg, has already missed a chunk of the season with a hamstring injury.

He only returned to action in early January and losing him once again would be a big blow for Ange Postecoglou.

The 22-year-old was forced off in the 49th minute of the 4-0 win over Aston Villa at the weekend.

Now Tottenham are sweating over the 22-year-old’s fitness with no clarity yet arriving regarding Van de Ven’s injury situation.

He was to be assessed on Tuesday following which a clearer picture can be gathered.

Tottenham will be hoping that Van de Ven does not need to undergo surgery and Postecoglou was hopeful after the Villa Park clash that the injury was not as bad as that he suffered earlier this term.

Van de Ven has been a key member of Postecoglou’s squad this season when fit and Spurs will want him ready for the run-in.