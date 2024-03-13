Former Benfica star Bruno Aguiar is of the view that Rangers fans are so intense in their support for their team that they celebrate corners like goals.

Rangers drew 2-2 against Benfica in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie in Portugal.

Now the Gers have a task on their hands to finish the job in front of their home crowd on Thursday when they take on the Portuguese giants in the reverse leg.

Aguiar, who experienced playing at Ibrox during his time with Hearts, believes that modern players are used to the atmosphere of stadiums like Ibrox.

But he warned Benfica’s players about the passionate support Rangers receive at Ibrox by pointing out that the Gers faithful celebrate each corner like a goal.

Aguiar thinks that Benfica are favourites going into the game but stressed that they have to prove why they are the favourites on Thursday.

“Nowadays, professional players are used to the atmosphere of stadiums like Ibrox, but there, in fact, they celebrate a corner as if it were a goal, they are fervent in their support”, Aguiar said on Portuguese radio station Renascenca.

“And that’s what Benfica will find.

“Benfica are theoretically favourites , but that favouritism has to be proven on the pitch.”

Rangers will be determined to register a victory against Benfica at Ibrox to keep their Europa League dream alive.