Brazilian outfit Flamengo are interested in signing Manchester United winger Antony on loan this summer, but their relationship with his agent is a key obstacle.

Antony is no longer starting games for Manchester United despite Erik ten Hag insisting that he remains a quality player.

Manchester United would ideally like to sell him in the summer but that is likely to be more complicated than expected.

The Premier League giants are keen to move him on and it has been claimed that he has suitors in Brazil.

According to Brazilian journalist Julio Miguel Neto, Flamengo are interested in snapping up the former Ajax winger in the summer.

The Brazilian outfit are looking at a potential deal to sign him on a one-year loan in the coming months.

They are keen on Antony and are prepared to provide a temporary exit route to the winger in the summer.

However, there are key stumbling blocks especially Flamengo’s complicated relationship with his agent.

Flamengo are hopeful that they are going to find a way to make a deal work for Antony and Manchester United.