Liverpool defender Joe Gomez’s versatility is giving him an edge in the race to be in the England squad this week, according to the Daily Mail.

Gareth Southgate is set to name his England squad this week for the upcoming international friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

The England manager is staring at an injury crisis ahead of the selection with several defenders currently out injured.

Luke Shaw, Marc Guehi, Kieran Trippier and Reece James are all out and there are doubts over Levi Colwill, Ben Chilwell and Harry Maguire.

It has been claimed that Gomez is now being considered as an option ahead of the announcement.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, alongside the Liverpool star, has been regularly watched by Southgate in recent weeks.

Gomez’s ability to play in multiple positions in defence is said to be giving an advantage at the moment.

He has been superb for Liverpool this season and has played a big part in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Liverpool star has not been in the England squad since 2020 but could be in line to return to the national team soon.