Manchester United have not made much progress in talks with Newcastle United for Dan Ashworth, according to The Athletic.

The 52-year-old is on gardening leave after he informed Newcastle that he wants to move to Manchester United as their new sporting director.

Newcastle are demanding heavy compensation and do not want Ashworth to start his role at Manchester United until after the end of the summer transfer window.

There are suggestions that Newcastle want the situation sorted out soon and talks between the two clubs have been amicable.

However, it has been claimed that little progress has been made in negotiations between the two Premier League teams.

Manchester United are not any closer to getting a deal done for Ashworth than before, at the moment.

The Red Devils do not want to pay a massive figure to Newcastle as it would dent their PSR calculations as well.

Ashworth is their top target and Manchester United remain committed to taking him to Old Trafford.

However, for the moment, there has been little movement towards getting a deal over the line.