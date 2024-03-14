Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon is set to get his first call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad today, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Gordon has been one of Newcastle’s best players this season amidst a poor campaign for the team overall.

He has scored ten times and laid on seven assists in all competitions and has been a key part of Eddie Howe’s squad this term.

Gordon has represented England at youth level but has never been part of the senior Three Lions set-up.

However, it has been claimed that is set to change in the coming hours as Gordon is set to be named in the England squad.

Southgate is set to announce the England squad for their upcoming international friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

Gordon’s name is set to feature and he will get his first call-up to the England squad later today.

The winger has been nursing a knee injury but it is not as serious as it was expected to be initially.

It is still unclear whether he will be fit to face Manchester City in the FA Cup this week but Gordon will be linking up with the England squad next week.