Andy Walker acknowledges that Celtic’s loaned-out star Mikey Johnston is doing well at West Brom, but he thinks that not many Bhoys fans would want him back.

Johnston, who played a bit part role in the first half of the season for Celtic, went out on loan to join West Brom in the hope of regular game time.

The Celtic academy product has been brilliant since his arrival at the Hawthorns, scoring six times in his nine league games.

Walker thinks that Johnston has joined a great club in the form of West Brom and admitted that he is in excellent form with the Baggies.

However, the ex-Bhoys star pointed out that it is difficult for Celtic’s academy players to establish themselves in the first team and thinks that despite Johnston’s good displays with West Brom, there are not many fans who would like to welcome him back to the club.

When discussing the young players having a difficult time establishing themselves in the Celtic first-team, Walker said on Go Radio Football Show: “It is so difficult for the likes of Rocco Vata and anyone who wants to try and make a name for themselves

“You see what Mikey Johnstone is doing at West Brom; he has gone to a great club, he is doing really well, he is scoring goals, he is creating chances, but I don’t think you would find many Celtic supporters who would want to have him back.”

Johnston is catching the eye in the English Championship and is likely to have takers in England if Celtic do not want to keep him.