Eddie Howe has admitted that Nick Pope is unlikely to be in action before the end of next month and conceded that the Newcastle United goalkeeper still has to overcome several hurdles before he is declared fit to play again.

Pope has been out of action since sustaining a shoulder injury in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Manchester United on 3rd December.

Newcastle have been depending on second-choice goalkeeper Martin Dubravka over the past few months and there has been hope that Pope could be back in action before the end of the season.

Howe is expecting to see Pope between the sticks before the campaign closes but admitted that he is unlikely to be back before the end of April.

He revealed that the goalkeeper is training on the grass but he is still not putting any pressure on his injured shoulder at the moment.

The Newcastle boss stressed that there are still several hurdles to cross for Pope before he could be declared fit to play.

Howe said in a press conference: “April is his target, but I think that will be more towards the end of April than the beginning but he’s making good, solid progress.

“He’s out on the grass but not necessarily diving.

“That will be a big test for his shoulder and it’s the next stage.

“Then, of course, he will have to get his sharpness back.

“He’s entering into the final furlong in terms of his comeback but he’s still got a lot of hurdles to go through.”

Newcastle decided against signing a new goalkeeper in the winter transfer window to replace the injured Pope.