Richard Keys has insisted that Newcastle United should part ways with Eddie Howe and bring in Jose Mourinho at the end of the season if they want to move to the next level.

Newcastle have struggled to match last season’s excellence and are sitting tenth in the Premier League table.

The Magpies qualified for the Champions League last year but are now battling to even be involved in any kind of European football next season and on Saturday were dumped out of the FA Cup by Manchester City.

There have been murmurs about Howe’s future, but the club are reportedly prepared to start next season with him as their manager even if they do not qualify for Europe.

However, Keys begged to differ and believes if they want to move to the next level Howe should be moved on at the end of the season.

He wants Newcastle to try and bring in Mourinho as he feels he would more or less guarantee a trophy to the club.

Keys said on beIN SPORTS: “I am not suggesting that Eddie Howe goes now.

“But if they want to go to the next level, I think they need to change the coach come the end of the season.

“You know my feelings on that.

“If Mourinho is available, he is the only guarantee of a trophy in football.”

Newcastle at present remain keen to back Howe, but if they slide further down the Premier League standings then all eyes will be on whether they stick to that position.