Former Atalanta manager Cesare Prandelli has insisted that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side are going to face some trouble against the Serie A outfit in the Europa League.

Liverpool have been drawn to face Atalanta in the quarter-finals of the Europa League next month.

The first leg is set to take place at Anfield before Liverpool travel to Bergamo to take on Atalanta in the return leg.

Liverpool will go into the two-legged tie as favourites but Prandelli stressed that it is likely to be some ordeal for Klopp and his players when they take on Atalanta.

He insisted that Liverpool have not faced any team like Atalanta in the Premier League because of the way the Italian team play.

The former Atalanta boss feels Klopp has no reference in the Premier League for a team such as Atalanta.

Prandelli told Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato): “I think for Klopp, facing Atalanta could become an ordeal.

“Nobody in England plays like them.

“Klopp has no direct references in the Premier League.”

Liverpool have games against Manchester United, Brighton and Sheffield United before taking on Atalanta in the first leg.