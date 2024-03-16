Liverpool legend Phil Thompson is confident that the Reds will beat Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Reds progressed into the quarter-final of the Europa League on Thursday night with a comprehensive 11-2 aggregate victory over Sparta Prague.

Now Jurgen Klopp’s side are eyeing pushing deeper into the FA Cup and rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford stand in their way.

Manchester United have been inconsistent under Erik ten Hag this term and the FA Cup is their only chance of silverware.

Thompson though is expecting Liverpool to knock Manchester United out, even if he believes the Red Devils will raise their game.

“Manchester United will raise their game and you don’t know what you’re going to get with them – that’s the problem”, Thompson said on LFC TV after the Manchester City game.

“They could turn out, Rashford all of a sudden grows another couple of inches, Garnacho, Fernandes, and they will all want to put a foot in again; and you think where has that been all season?

“That is what it is going to be like, but we have to be ready.

“If we play half as well as we did [against Manchester City] and we will beat Manchester United.

“Get that first 20 minutes in and when it levels out, we will win the game.”

Liverpool were held to a 0-0 draw by Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League earlier this season.