Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has criticised Cody Gakpo following the Reds’ FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp’s men had their quadruple hopes ended at Old Trafford as Manchester United fought back from 2-1 down and 3-2 down to run out 4-3 winners in extra time.

Liverpool enjoyed dominant periods against their fierce rivals, but were not ruthless and are now out of the FA Cup as a result.

Gakpo was brought on in the 77th minute to replace Salah and Liverpool were winning 2-1 when he came onto the pitch.

The Dutchman’s display at Old Trafford was quickly criticised on social media after the match and Carragher is also critical.

He feels the Dutchman simply does not play the game quick enough.

Carragher wrote on X: “Gakpo plays like the game is in slow motion.”

Liverpool will now need to focus on the Premier League and the Europa League as they aim to end the campaign with as many pieces of silverware as possible.