Fixture: Manchester United vs Liverpool

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 15:30 UK time

Liverpool have confirmed their team to take on rivals Manchester United in an FA Cup quarter-final tie at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have already scooped up the EFL Cup this season, are still involved in the Europa League and are in the thick of the Premier League title race.

Now the Reds arrive at Old Trafford looking to secure a spot in the last four of the FA Cup at the expense of their fierce rivals.

The two sides last met at Anfield in the Premier League in December, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw.

Caoimhin Kelleher is in goal for Liverpool, who have a back four of Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah and Andrew Robertson.

Midfield sees Liverpool deploy Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai at Old Trafford this afternoon, while the attacking threat is led by Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez.

If Klopp wants to influence matters from the bench then he has a host of options and they include Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool Team vs Manchester United

Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Salah, Nunez

Substitutes: Adrian, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Clark, McConnell, Gravenberch, Danns, Bradley