Newcastle United are set to announce a new sponsorship deal before the end of the season, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies have had trouble being as active in the transfer market as they would like due to concerns over meeting the Premier League’s financial rules.

Next season, Newcastle are also set to be without Champions League income and could even have no European football at all.

Increasing income is a priority at St James’ Park and Newcastle are set to have a sponsorship boost.

The Magpies will announce a new deal before the end of the season.

It is unclear what the sponsorship will cover or how much it will be worth to Newcastle.

Eddie Howe will hope however that it can make a difference to how much money he has to spend in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle continue to be linked with a host of potential targets and Howe will want to strengthen his squad in the summer.