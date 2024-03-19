German giants Hamburg are interested in roping in former Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke.

Hamburg are again facing a fight to get promoted to the Bundesliga this season and are sitting third in the German second tier.

Sporting director Jonas Boldt has earned praise for financially stabilising the club but the lack of promotion has been a major criticism.

They are considering replacing him at the end of the season if they do not get promoted to the top tier of German football and the recently departed Liverpool sporting director is in their sights.

According to the local daily the Hamburger Morgenpost (via Fussball Transfers), Hamburg have their eyes on German sporting director Schmadtke.

He joined Liverpool ahead of last summer’s transfer window as their new sporting director.

Schmadtke won praise for his work at Anfield as he helped the club rebuild their midfield by signing Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The 64-year-old left the club at the end of the last January transfer window and went into retirement.

However, he would be keen on coming out of retirement again if gets an offer from Hamburg.

The German club are interested in him but so far, there has been no direct contact between the two parties.