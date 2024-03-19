Bayer Leverkusen star Alejandro Grimaldo has insisted that he would love to continue to work under Liverpool managerial target Xabi Alonso.

Alonso’s Leverkusen side are unbeaten in all competitions this season and have a ten-point lead over Bayern Munich who have won the last eleven league titles on the trot.

His performances for Leverkusen have meant he is the top managerial target for Liverpool and Bayern Munich ahead of next season.

There are suggestions that Alonso has not made a decision yet and there are claims that he is likely to continue at Leverkusen in the 2024/25 campaign.

Grimaldo also indicated that a decision has not been made but is confident that Alonso will take the right call for his career.

However, the Leverkusen star insisted that he would love to continue to develop under the Spaniard going forward.

Asked if Alonso will stay at Leverkusen, Grimaldo told Spanish sports daily Marca: “It is something we have not considered yet.

“It is too soon.

“He will know what decision to make.

“It is clear that I would like to continue to develop with him.”

It has been suggested that Alonso has continued to remain focused on Leverkusen’s season despite the rumours about his future.