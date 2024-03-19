West Ham United linked striker Santiago Gimenez is one of the options Napoli are considering as a potential replacement for Victor Osimhen in the summer.

Osimhen is expected to move on from Napoli at the end of the season with several big European clubs interested in signing him.

The Serie A giants are hoping to bag a fee of somewhere around €130m from his sale and are already scouting for players to replace him.

A number of forwards across Europe are being studied at the moment ahead of the summer transfer window.

And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), Gimenez is one of the strikers Napoli are looking at ahead of the end of the season.

The Mexican has been in good form this season with Feyenoord where he has scored 24 times in all competitions.

He was linked with a move to West Ham in January and the Hammers are still interested in him ahead of the summer.

David Moyes wants to sign a striker and the Feyenoord hitman is a player West Ham like.

However, Napoli’s entry in the race could complicate things for West Ham in the next window, especially if they are flush with cash from selling Osimhen.