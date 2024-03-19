Sunderland have no plans to replace Mike Dodds at the helm despite a poor run of results in the Championship, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats sacked Michael Beale earlier this year, after getting rid of Tony Mowbray to make room for the former Rangers boss.

Dodds has been given the post until the end of the season, when Sunderland are then expected to make a decision over their next boss.

Appointing Dodds though has had no effect and results have even slid further, with no win in the last seven games and six of those ending in defeat; Dodds has been in charge for five matches, with four losses.

Sunderland’s chances of making the playoffs in the Championship are going up in smoke.

The club though are not thinking about replacing Dodds and bringing in a new manager.

As things stand, Sunderland intend to stick with Dodds until the end of the season, which was their original plan.

Sunderland are nine points above the relegation zone and next face a visit to Cardiff City, followed by hosting Blackburn Rovers, after the international break.

If Dodds cannot pick up wins soon though, all eyes will be on whether Sunderland do look for a more experienced boss now.