Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has insisted that he will not even try to rope in outgoing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as he understands his need for a break from football.

Klopp will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season after close to a nine-year stint as manager of the Merseyside giants.

The German has admitted that he is too tired to continue and will take a break from football after moving on from Anfield in the summer.

He is the dream candidate for Bayern Munich fans for their coach’s role but Eberl insisted that he will not even try to call Klopp regarding coming to Bavaria ahead of next season.

The Bayern Munich sporting director admitted that he fully understood when Klopp said that he needs a break as he has been through the same when he was far too tired as well.

He told German sports magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers): “I know what it means when someone makes statements like Klopp, who said, ‘I have no more energy’.

“Few can judge that better than me, having been through it when a person says that the job comes second and people first.

“So, I won’t call him.”

The Germany national team are hoping to rope in Klopp as their new coach next year, while he will also be an attractive target for a host of clubs.