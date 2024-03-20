Tottenham Hotspur are hopeful that winger Manor Solomon could be back in training just ahead of the end of the season but are keen to not rush him back, according to Football London.

Solomon joined Tottenham on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk last summer and made five Premier League appearances at the start of the season.

However, he has been sidelined with a meniscus injury on his right knee since September and has had a few setbacks in his recovery.

He has undergone another minor surgery on his meniscus and there are suggestions that he could be out until the end of the season.

It has been claimed that there is some hope that he could return to training just before the end of the campaign.

However, the problems he has had during his recovery have made Spurs more cautious with his rehabilitation plan.

The north London club are insistent that they do not want to rush him back and aggravate the problem.

Tottenham are looking to have him fit and ready for pre-season training with the rest of the squad in the summer.

For the moment, it seems likely that his next competitive appearance for Spurs could have to wait until next season.