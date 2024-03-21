Adrian Clarke has insisted that Leicester City are in real danger of dropping into the playoff spots in the Championship if they do not get their form sorted out after the international break.

Leicester have won just one of their last five Championship games and have lost three of those fixtures.

The Foxes have lost top spot in the league to Leeds United, albeit they have played a game fewer than the Whites.

Clarke admitted that Leicester are looking a bit flat at the moment and feels it seems they are struggling to touch the levels that they showed at the start of the season.

He is confident that Leicester will come out of the international break strongly, but admitted that they need to get their form sorted out soon.

The former EFL star feels there is now a real chance that Leicester could drop down into the playoff spots.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “Leicester are undeniably in a flat spot.

“Makes me wonder, did they lose their edge? Were they so far out in front that they started coasting?

“Once you coast, it’s that old adage, you can’t turn form on and off like a tap.

“It feels like to me that Leicester didn’t need to hit top form for so long, they have almost forgotten how to reach those levels that they set earlier on in the season.

“They needed this break massively and I do expect them to come out of the break much better.

“I am at their game against Bristol City on Good Friday and so they have got a chance to lay down a marker and of course, they have got Norwich at home on Monday.

“It’s a huge weekend for Leicester City when the players return and basically, they have got to be much better.

“There is a real danger that they end up in the playoffs, which just seems bonkers.”

Leicester went into the break with a 2-2 draw against Hull City at the MKM Stadium.