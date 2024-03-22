Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has not yet indicated any view about Real Madrid’s interest in him, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Alexander-Arnold is a key man at Anfield, but his contract expires in the summer of 2025 and he has yet to pen a fresh deal.

Should that not change by the summer then the right-back will move into the final 12 months of his Liverpool contract.

Real Madrid are aware of his situation and are monitoring Alexander-Arnold.

Los Blancos are admirers of the English defender and could move to try to tempt him to the Bernabeu.

Liverpool have given no indication of any desire to sell Alexander-Arnold.

And the defender has yet to give any indication of what he is thinking amid the interest from one of Spain’s biggest clubs.

Liverpool are set to lose boss Jurgen Klopp in the summer and Alexander-Arnold may want to see who the club have lined up to replace the German.

Alexander-Arnold has accumulated more than 300 appearances for Liverpool since making his Reds debut.