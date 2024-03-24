Wolves are expected to look to sell Fabio Silva, who is on loan at Rangers, in the approaching summer transfer window, according to the Athletic.

The Molineux outfit are looking to raise money through sales in the summer transfer window to give them extra leeway to make signings.

Silva was signed from Portuguese giants FC Porto in the summer of 2020, but has struggled to make an impact at Wolves.

The attacker joined Rangers on loan in the January transfer window this year and has already impressed in Glasgow under Philippe Clement.

It has already been suggested that Silva could stay at Ibrox for longer than the end of the campaign, but another loan looks to be off the table.

Wolves are tipped to look to sell Silva in the summer.

How much cash the Premier League side will look for to let the attacker go permanently remains to be seen.

The 21-year-old has made nine Scottish Premiership appearances for Rangers during the course of his loan so far, finding the back of the net twice.

He could end the campaign by lifting the Scottish Premiership title.